StockMarketWire.com - Lithium development company Bacanora Lithium said it had commenced initial site activities at the Sonora lithium project in Mexico.
The company was engaged with a local specialist ecological services company based in Sonora to begin initial site works, Bacanora said.
The Bacanora construction team had also commenced the preparatory work required to upgrade the main access road to the site in preparation for providing access for heavy equipment to commence the bulk site earthworks later in the year.
Work is also currently underway to 'commence the tender process for the site accommodation and ancillary facilities, scheduled to be commissioned by the end of Q2, 2020,' the company added.
Bacanora is building the project together with its partner, Ganfeng Lithium, a lithium metals producer.
The transmission of engineering drawings and documentation from Ganfeng and its equipment suppliers in China had commenced and the final engineering packages would be delivered to Bacanora in Q2.
Orders for the larger items of process equipment that had delivery schedules of over 12 months would be placed during Q3, 2021 for delivery to site in late 2022, the company said.
Bacanora and Ganfeng were working towards a development timetable for Sonora, with scheduled production of battery grade lithium products in 2023.
At 9:39am: [LON:BCN] Bacanora Minerals Ltd Ord Npv di share price was 0p at 35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: