StockMarketWire.com - Royal Dutch Shell has set out its plans for a 'customer-first strategy' to accelerate its drive for net-zero emissions.
'Our accelerated strategy will drive down carbon emissions and will deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society,' said Royal Dutch Shell chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.
The strategy includes a range of short-term milestones including reducing net carbon intensity: 6-8% by 2023, 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 100% by 2050, using a baseline of 2016;
Mr van Beurden added:'We must give our customers the products and services they want and need - products that have the lowest environmental impact. At the same time, we will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition to be a net-zero emissions business in step with society.'
The company also announced its plans to maintain dividend policy, increasing dividend per share by around 4% per year as well as retain near-term annual cash capital expenditure of $19-22 billion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
