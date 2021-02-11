StockMarketWire.com - Whitbread has announced the appointment of two non-executive directors, joining the board from March 1, 2021.
Fumbi Chima is a global chief information officer, adept at digital transformation strategy in high-growth environments across a range of industries.
She is currently executive vice-president and chief information officer at BECU, having previously served as chief information officer at adidas, Fox Network Group, Burberry, Walmart Asia's business operations and American Express global corporate technologies.
Kal Atwal is an experienced general manager, with over 13 years' executive committee experience at BGL Group Limited, where she played a central role in driving the strategic growth and scaling of the brands within the group, in particular as the founding managing director of comparethemarket.com.
She is also chair of SimplyCook Ltd and serves as a non-executive director of Royal London Group and WH Smith.
Chairman, Adam Crozier, said the appointments 'bring an invaluable mix of skills to the board' as Whitbbread embarks on its next phase of its growth.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
