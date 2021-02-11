StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival Corporation said it had priced the private offering of $3.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and upsized the offering to $3.5 billion.
The offering of the notes was expected to close on 16 February, 2021.
The senior unsecured notes would pay interest semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2021, at a rate of 5.75% per year, and would mature on March 1, 2027.
The net proceeds from the offering would be used to make scheduled principal payments on debt during 2021 and for general corporate purposes.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
