StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 opened flat today, up a modest 4.4 points to 6535.32, following the strong pound that stifled momentum during later trading on Wednesday.
Close attention will be paid to oil firms after prices hit a 13 month high, while medical giant AstraZeneca delivered its full-year results.
The pharmaceutical giant reported its annual profit was boosted by the sale of new oncology and biopharmaceuticals medicines. Buoyed by the results its share price rose to £73.74
Royal Dutch Shell has set out its plans for a 'customer-first strategy' to accelerate its drive for net-zero emissions. Its share price dropped slightly this morning to £13.02.
Analytics firm RELX has reported a modest increase to annual profits in its results for the year to December 31, 2020. The company reported an operating profit of £1,525m, representing a 4% growth on the previous year. Up a percentage point, its share price rose to £17.90
Real Estate investment company LXi REIT, opening slightly up at 120p, raised its annual dividend target, citing successive quarters of strong rent collection and rental growth.
Prudential has announced a new senior leadership team for its US business, Jackson Financial, ahead of the planned separation. It's share price rose briefly before falling back to £12.89
Consumer Packaged Goods Coca-Cola HBC AG raised its dividend despite reporting a fall in annual profit on lower volumes amid Covid-19 disruptions in across its markets. For the full year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell to €593.9 million from €661.2 million year-on-year as sales declined 13.4% to €1.17 billion.
Mobile games company Gaming Realms said expected a 'record month' in December to boost its annual results. It's share price was up 0.6% to £34.20.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
