StockMarketWire.com - Advisory services firm FRP Advisory upgraded its outlook on annual performance amid ongoing momentum.
At current trading levels, the company said it now expected to exceed current market expectations, with revenues of at least £75 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, of at least £21 million.
Current consensus market expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA averaged £72 million and £19.2 million respectively for FY21.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of 0.8 pence per share. This dividend would be based on the shareholder register per the record date of 14 May 2021 and will be paid on 11 June 2021.
'The medium-term outlook for our market remains positive, although there is still uncertainty around the shape and scale of the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and additional pressures on some businesses from the UK leaving the EU,' it added.
At 8:00am: [LON:FRP] Frp Advisory Group PLC share price was 0p at 110p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
