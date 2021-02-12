StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Serabi Gold has announced further positive results from its ongoing regional exploration activity at its Calico target.
The company said it has identified 'significant' geochemical gold-in-soil anomalies at Calico, Juca and Forquilha, of which Calico is now 'very significant' over a 2km by 2km area and said values as high as 0.8g/t gold have been recorded, 'better than have been seen in any soils over the Palito orebody'.
In addition, it reported that multi-element soil anomalies confirm strike extension of known gold occurrences at the Fofoca prospect on the Sao Chico/ Sao Domingos trend.
Chief executive Mike Hodgson said: 'These positive results from the regional programmes at Calico and Fofoca are very encouraging.
'After the interruptions to the exploration campaign of 2020 due to the pandemic, this year we are embarking on the most substantial exploration effort seen by Serabi to date.'
First pass drill-testing of the Calico prospect is planned in the coming months.
At 8:43am: [LON:SRB] Serabi Mining PLC share price was 0p at 83.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
