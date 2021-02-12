StockMarketWire.com - Copper-gold exploration and development company Bezant said it had completed the acquisition of Metrock Resources and its mineral exploration licences in Southern Botswana.
Under the terms of the deal, the company paid £405,000 in shares and issued of 31,800,000 of unlisted options in the share capital of Bezant.
The options would have a strike price of 0.40 pence per share and an expiry date of 30 September 2024. The company also issued 84,597,407 Bezant Shares to acquire loans of £198,213 and settle creditors of £30,200 owed by Metrock.
The company also said that EPL 7170 -- under application when Bezant acquired Virgo Resources -- had been granted until 22 October 2023 and was now registered in the name of the group's 80% owned subsidiary Hope Namibia Mineral exploration, which also owned EPL 6605.
The company proposes to undertake an airborne survey in the first half of 2021 along the prospective belt to 'identify previously unrecognised massive sulphide targets hidden beneath sand/overburden cover and at depth,' the company said.
At 8:54am: [LON:BZT] Bezant Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
