StockMarketWire.com - TBC Bank confirmed that Nicholas Haag has stepped down from his role as chair of the audit committee of the board and audit committee of the supervisory board, with immediate effect. He will be replaced by Maria Luisa Cicognani.
Haag has also decided to step down from the role of senior independent director of both the TBC board and the supervisory board of the bank with immediate effect and will be replaced by Arne Berggren.
Haag will continue as a director of both TBC and TBC Bank JSC and as a member of the audit committee of both.
At 1:45pm: [LON:TBCG] Tbc Bank Group PLC share price was 0p at 1130p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: