CA
17/02/2021 13:30 CPI
18/02/2021 13:30 employment insurance
18/02/2021 13:30 housing price index
19/02/2021 13:30 retail trade
CH
18/02/2021 07:00 trade balance
19/02/2021 07:30 industrial production
DE
19/02/2021 07:00 PPI
19/02/2021 08:30 flash PMI
22/02/2021 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index
ES
19/02/2021 08:00 trade balance
22/02/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
EU
17/02/2021 10:00 construction output
18/02/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
19/02/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
19/02/2021 09:00 eurozone flash PMI
FR
18/02/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts: GDP growth
19/02/2021 07:45 CPI
19/02/2021 08:15 flash PMI
IE
18/02/2021 11:00 CPI
22/02/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
19/02/2021 09:00 CPI
19/02/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
18/02/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
18/02/2021 23:30 CPI
19/02/2021 00:30 flash PMI
UK
17/02/2021 07:00 PPI
17/02/2021 07:00 CPI
17/02/2021 09:30 house price index
19/02/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
19/02/2021 07:00 retail sales
19/02/2021 07:00 public sector finances
19/02/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
19/02/2021 11:00 CBI Industrial trends survey
US
17/02/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
17/02/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
17/02/2021 13:30 PPI
17/02/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
17/02/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
17/02/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
17/02/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
18/02/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
18/02/2021 13:30 jobless claims
18/02/2021 13:30 new residential construction - housing starts and building permits
18/02/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
18/02/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
19/02/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
19/02/2021 14:45 services PMI
19/02/2021 15:00 existing home sales
