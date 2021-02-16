StockMarketWire.com - Diamond explorer Botswana Diamonds said it had entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in Botswana.

Under the agreement, Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner Burgundy, could earn up to a 70% interest in the company's Botswana Sunland minerals and Sekaka's prospecting licence.

For new Botswana prospecting licences, Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner Burgundy could also earn up to 70%.

Botswana Diamonds, meanwhile, would be able can earn a 15% interest in prospecting licences held by Diamexstrat Botswana and its partners, on the first US$1.5 million spent on exploration by Diamexstrat Botswana where the company's database assists in the discovery of a primary kimberlite.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com