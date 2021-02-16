StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instrument sector investment company Judges Scientific said it had increased its interest in stake in Bordeaux to 88% from 75.5% £1.8 million.
In 2011, Judges had purchased Deben UK Limited through Bordeaux. Deben UK vendors had held a 49% in Bordeaux. Following Bordeaux's acquisition of Oxford Cryosystems in 2018, Judges increased its stake in Bordeaux to 75.5%.
At 9:03am: [LON:JDG] Judges Scientific PLC share price was 0p at 5300p
