StockMarketWire.com - Marble quarrying and finishing company Fox Marble reported that sales halved in 2020 as the pandemic weighed on activity.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, sales fell to €0.7 million from €1.4 million year-on-year as production slipped to 6,060 tonnes from 14,515 tonnes due to planned stoppages as a result of Covid-19, the company said.
'Funding has been secured for our arbitration case, and we can now expect to see progress on this matter. While the block marble market was very disappointing in 2020, we are starting to see some green shoots of recovery and are confident that 2021 will see a gradual return to normal sales volumes,' the company said.
At 9:15am: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was 0p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
