StockMarketWire.com - Call centre software group Pelatro said the final implementation of its flagship product had been completed in the network of its largest customer.
Pelatro had won the five-year managed services contract at the end of 2019.
Implementation had been in progress throughout 2020 with various geographical areas going live in stages, due to the size and complexity of the customer's network.
At 9:37am: [LON:PTRO] Pelatro Plc share price was 0p at 40.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
