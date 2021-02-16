StockMarketWire.com - Jarvis has declared its first quarterly interim dividend of 3p to be paid on March 18th, 2021 to shareholders on the register on February 26, 2021.
The shares will become ex-dividend on 25 February 2021, the board said.
A dividend reinvestment plan is being offered and the final date for elections for reinvestment of the first quarterly interim dividend in march 4, 2021.
At 1:37pm: [LON:JIM] Jarvis Securities PLC share price was 0p at 200p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
