Surveillance systems group Synectics said it had won several contracts for Ireland's National Transport Authority worth a combined £1.4 million.

Synectics said its security division would provide critical on-board safety and surveillance systems, featuring its latest recording technology and integrated reversing systems, for new plug-in hybrid double-deck vehicles.


At 9:01am: [LON:SNX] Synectics Plc share price was 0p at 90p



