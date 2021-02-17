StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said it had won several contracts for Ireland's National Transport Authority worth a combined £1.4 million.
Synectics said its security division would provide critical on-board safety and surveillance systems, featuring its latest recording technology and integrated reversing systems, for new plug-in hybrid double-deck vehicles.
At 9:01am: [LON:SNX] Synectics Plc share price was 0p at 90p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
