StockMarketWire.com - Drug development company Evgen Pharma said it expected to complete recruitment for the trial of its SFX-01 drug candidate to treat acute respiratory infections in patients with suspected Covid-19, by the end of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.
As of 16 February, a total of 102 patients had been recruited and randomised to the trial, the company said.
Initial data from the assessment of the safety and futility of the trial was expected in the second quarter of calendar 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
