StockMarketWire.com - Gold and base metal exploration company Rockfire Resources has provided an update to shareholders on the company’s 100%-owned exploration tenements in North Queensland, Australia.
The company has commenced a study to scope the economic potential for open pit gold mining at the Plateau Gold Deposit. The study will identify additional work required to progress the project and to highlight areas where additional drilling will be required.
The scoping study is expected to take approximately 4-6 weeks.
David Price, chief executive officer of Rockfire, commented: ‘At this point in time, scoping studies at Plateau will only examine open-pit extraction of the near-surface gold and will be based on ore being processed off-site by another party. Any potential for off-site processing is expected to minimise the capital costs of the project.’
Additionally, the identification of a large magnetic body at the company’s Copperhead site is of “intense interest” however it is not yet known if it is mineralised with copper.
