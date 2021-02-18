CA
19/02/2021 13:30 retail trade
CH
19/02/2021 07:30 industrial production
23/02/2021 07:30 PPI
23/02/2021 07:30 import price index
CN
23/02/2021 03:00 house price index
DE
19/02/2021 07:00 PPI
19/02/2021 08:30 flash PMI
22/02/2021 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index
24/02/2021 07:00 GDP
ES
19/02/2021 08:00 trade balance
22/02/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
EU
19/02/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
19/02/2021 09:00 eurozone flash PMI
23/02/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI
24/02/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
FR
19/02/2021 07:45 CPI
19/02/2021 08:15 flash PMI
24/02/2021 07:45 monthly business survey
IE
22/02/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
19/02/2021 09:00 CPI
19/02/2021 10:00 balance of payments
23/02/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
19/02/2021 00:30 flash PMI
UK
19/02/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
19/02/2021 07:00 retail sales
19/02/2021 07:00 public sector finances
19/02/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
19/02/2021 11:00 CBI Industrial trends survey
23/02/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
23/02/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
24/02/2021 14:30 BoE Governor Bailey appears before Treasury Committee
US
19/02/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
19/02/2021 14:45 services PMI
19/02/2021 15:00 existing home sales
23/02/2021 15:00 Fed Chair Powell presents Monetary Policy Report to Senate Banking Committee
23/02/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
24/02/2021 15:00 Fed Chair Powell presents Monetary Policy Report to House Financial Services Committee
24/02/2021 15:00 new residential sales
