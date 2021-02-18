StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining reported a slump in annual profit as the impact of Covid-19 related stoppages in production weighed on performance.
For the year ended, pre-tax profit fell to $62.9 million from $76.8 million year-on-year as revenue slipped to $621.8 million from $755.7 million.
Full year attributable production was 289,293 gold equivalent ounces meeting the higher end of guidance between 280,000 and 290,000 gold equivalent ounces.
The company proposed a final proposed dividend of 2.335 cents per share, bringing the full-year total dividend to $32.6 million, up from $10.2 million.
Looking to 2021, the company guided production within a range of 360,000 to 372,000 gold equivalent ounces and all-in sustaining costs was expected to be between $1,210 and $1,250 per gold equivalent ounce.
