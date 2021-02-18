StockMarketWire.com - Banking firm Barclays reported full year pre-tax earnings of £3.1 billion and reinstated the dividend with a payment of 1p per share.
The bank raised its provision for potential credit losses to £4.8 billion compared with £1.9 billion the previous year due to 'the deterioration in economic outlook' driven by Covid.
The bank's capital adequacy improved with a Core Equity Tier One (CET1) ratio of 15.1%, an increase of 130 basis points (1.3%) on the previous year.
Barclays declared a 1p per share dividend for last year together with a share buyback of up to £700 million, for a total shareholder return of 5p per share.
At 12:01pm: [LON:BARC] Barclays PLC share price was 0p at 134.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
