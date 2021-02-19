StockMarketWire.com - Care property investor and developer Assura said it had completed the acquisition of primary care developer Apollo Capital Projects Development.
As well as expanding the Assura development team to 11 specialist surveyors, the acquisition increases 'our immediate and extended development pipeline by an initial eight schemes with an estimated total capital expenditure of £50 million,' the company said.
'The current live development scheme at Beaconsfield will be converted from a forward-fund to an in-house development,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
