StockMarketWire.com - Real-estate investment trust Segro reported a rise in pre-tax profit of 10.8% to £296.5 million for 2020.
It said revenue for the year fell to £431.7 million, down from £432.5 million in 2019.
The company raised the final dividend to 15.2 pence, bringing the full-year dividend to 22.1 pence, up from 20.7 pence the previous year.
Segro said it was also re-launching its Responsible Segro Framework with three new long-term focus areas, which include low-carbon growth and net-carbon neutrality by 2030, investing in local communities and nurturing company talent.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
