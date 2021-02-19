StockMarketWire.com - Georgia-based TBC Bank reported a fall in annual profit in the fourth quarter due to lower interest rates and limited lending growth due to the pandemic.
The bank said underlying profit fell to 322.5 million lari ($97.96 million) for the 12 months ending 31 December, down from from 540.3 million lari ($163.23) million the previous year.
TBC’s net interest margin fell to 4.7%, down from 5.6%.
At 8:30am: [LON:TBCG] Tbc Bank Group PLC share price was 0p at 1130p
