StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Vistry has announced a revised date for publication of its full-year results after its auditor PwC requested 'flexibility' to the current year-end timetable.
Vistry confirmed its results for the year ended 31 December 2020 will now be published on 4 March 2021.
It said that PwC asked for flexibility 'in light of practical resource constraints due to the current lockdown'.
The housebuilder said: 'This short delay will allow sufficient time for the auditor to complete its audit of the results and ensure the quality of its reporting.'
At 1:11pm: [LON:VTY] Vistry Group PLC share price was 0p at 788p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
