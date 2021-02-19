StockMarketWire.com - Premier Foods said non-executive director Shinji Honda is stepping down as of 25 March 2021, following his decision to retire from Nissin Foods Holdings Company.
Yuichiro Kogo will be appointed as a non-executive director and as Nissin's representative director.
Kogo is head of business development, responsible for Nissin's mergers and acquisitions strategy, as well as originating and executing business alliance and investment transactions.
Prior to joining Nissin in 2016, he spent nine years in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs Japan, advising Japanese and international clients.
