StockMarketWire.com - Banking group HSBC has appointed Dame Carolyn Fairbairn as an independent non-executive director, with the former director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) set to join the board later this year.
The appointment will take effect from 1 September 2021 and Fairbairn will also be appointed as a member of the group remuneration committee, group risk committee and the nomination and corporate governance committee.
Fairbairn served as director general of the CBI from 2015 to 2020 and also has experience as non-executive director of Lloyds Banking, Capita and The Vitec Group.
Group chairman Mark Tucker said: 'Carolyn has had an exceptional career across numerous industries, both as an executive and non-executive. With the CBI, she demonstrated her ability to navigate and influence various stakeholder groups.
'This will be of great value to the board in the increasingly uncertain environment we operate in today.'
