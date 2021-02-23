StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund launched a £172.9 million share placing to pay down debt and pursue investment opportunities.

New shares in the company were being offered at 105.25p each, a 2.7% discount to their closing price on Monday.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure said its investment advisor continued to see a strong pipeline of economic infrastructure debt opportunities globally, with those in near term totaling in excess of £230 million.

'These opportunities are geographically diverse and include potential investments in data centres, electricity generation and supply and renewable energy,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com