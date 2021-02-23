StockMarketWire.com - Fertiliser producer Sunrise Resources said it had over-crushed perlite at its CS project in Nevada, diminishing the product's quality.
The company had recently sent trial batches of pozzolan and perlite from the project to potential customers.
Some customers had delayed testing of the perlite due to high demand for the product, CS said.
But one customer described the perlite as having a good, low, bulk density and good white colour, but as being too fine grained.
CS said its own testing showed screens operated inefficiently resulting in over-crushing of the perlite and the inclusion of too much fine perlite.
'The company is now working with its crushing and screening contractor to modify the processing circuit to achieve a coarser product for further trials,' CS said.
'The contractor has indicated that a process plant should be available for late March/early April. A larger bulk sample, 200 tons of raw perlite, is already on hand for this work.'
