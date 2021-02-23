StockMarketWire.com - CIP Merchant Capital pledged to move ahead with its strategic objectives to create long-term value for shareholders after Corporation Financiere Europeenne ended its takeover pursuit of the company.
Corporation Financiere Europeenne said it would not make a deal for CIP after the company rejected a possible offer of 50 pence a share offer, deeming it too low.
At 9:12am: [LON:CIP] Cip Merchant Capital Limited Ord Npv share price was 0p at 45.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
