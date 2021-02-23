StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serinus Energy announced positive flow testing results for its Moftinu-1008 well in Romania.
The well flowed 4.0 million standard cubic feet per day on test, having being drilled to a depth of 1,000 metres.
The well had four gas-bearing sands that appeared on logs, with all perforated and completed.
Serinus had tested two of the sands separately and comingled.
The well was now awaiting tie-in as the flowline connecting in to the Moftinu gas plant had been completed and required final pressure testing.
