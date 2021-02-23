StockMarketWire.com - Technology provider First Derivatives said it had agreed to sell part of its investment in Quantile Technologies to Spectrum Equity for £11 million.
The sale represented a total gain of £10 million on the initial cost of the investment, the company said.
Following this transaction FD will retain a minority stake in Quantile.
At 9:35am: [LON:FDP] First Derivatives PLC share price was 0p at 2800p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: