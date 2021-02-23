StockMarketWire.com - Copper-gold exploration and development company, Bezant, has announced the start of diamond drill target testing over the Kalengwa exploration project area in Zambia.
The company confirmed a drill contract has been signed and a rig is due to be mobilised in the coming days.
The Maiden Bezant diamond drill programme of about 800m at Kalengwa will test the first two priority exploration targets based on reviews extensive historic exploration datasets.
Colin Bird, executive chairman of Bezant, said: 'The whole of the Kalengwa area is highly prospective for copper discovery with numerous anomalies identified for follow-up through detailed integration of historic data sets. Just 2.5km to the south of the former Kalengwa open pit a coherent geochemical, geophysical and structural anomaly has been targeted for drilling with several holes.
'A further strong drilling prospect has been identified at Minemba some 4km north of the open pit, which shows promise to be a structural mirror image of the former pit with scope to be identified. We are very excited about the underlying fundamentals of Kalengwa and will progressively pursue our exploration with the aim of selecting the best targets with the greatest prospect to produce a world class copper deposit.'
