CA
25/02/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
26/02/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
01/03/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
02/03/2021 13:30 GDP
CH
26/02/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
26/02/2021 08:00 GDP - detailed figures
01/03/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/03/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
01/03/2021 03:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
25/02/2021 07:00 Gfk consumer climate survey
01/03/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 13:00 CPI
02/03/2021 08:55 unemployment data
ES
25/02/2021 08:00 PPI
26/02/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
01/03/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
02/03/2021 08:00 unemployment data
EU
25/02/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (m3)
25/02/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
01/03/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
02/03/2021 10:00 euro area inflation
FR
25/02/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
26/02/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
26/02/2021 07:45 PPI
26/02/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
26/02/2021 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
01/03/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
25/02/2021 11:00 labour force survey
01/03/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 11:00 retail sales
IT
25/02/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
25/02/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
26/02/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
01/03/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 10:00 CPI
01/03/2021 11:00 GDP yearly data
JP
25/02/2021 00:30 detailed import & export statistics
25/02/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
25/02/2021 23:50 preliminary industrial production
25/02/2021 23:50 preliminary retail sales
26/02/2021 05:00 construction orders
26/02/2021 05:00 housing starts
01/03/2021 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 05:00 auto sales
01/03/2021 23:30 labour force survey
01/03/2021 23:50 quarterly financial statements statistics of corporations
01/03/2021 23:50 monetary base
UK
25/02/2021 00:01 CBI service sector survey
25/02/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index report
26/02/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures, detailing monthly car, commercial vehicle and engine production in the uk
01/03/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 09:30 money and credit
02/03/2021 00:01 CBI growth indicator survey
02/03/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
US
25/02/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods - manufacturers' shipments, inventories and orders
25/02/2021 13:30 2nd estimate gdp
25/02/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
26/02/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
26/02/2021 13:30 advance economic indicators report
01/03/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 15:00 construction spending
02/03/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
02/03/2021 21:00 domestic auto industry sales
02/03/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com