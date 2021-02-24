StockMarketWire.com - Plastics manufacturer Synthomer said it was not in talks about a possible takeover bid for the company, in response to press speculation about a deal.
CVC Capital Partners has been exploring a possible bid for Synthomer, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
'Following press speculation, the Board of Synthomer confirms it is not in discussions regarding a possible offer for the company,' Synthomer said in a brief statement.
