Plastics manufacturer Synthomer said it was not in talks about a possible takeover bid for the company, in response to press speculation about a deal.

CVC Capital Partners has been exploring a possible bid for Synthomer, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

'Following press speculation, the Board of Synthomer confirms it is not in discussions regarding a possible offer for the company,' Synthomer said in a brief statement.




