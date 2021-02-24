StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it had formed a partnership with the University of Utah to improve kidney health for large-scale populations.
The partnership intended to implement RenalytixAI's in vitro diagnostic platform, KidneyIntelX, in combination with a range of advanced clinical management solutions to optimize patient care.
KidneyIntelX qas designed for the identification of adults with early-stage chronic kidney disease and diabetes at risk for progressive kidney function decline or kidney failure.
'Core to this partnership is the implementation of care navigation and pharmacy programs, behavioral and health economic assessments, together with data-driven analytics,' the company said.
KidneyIntelX would be deployed directly into the electronic health records system at University of Utah Health, enabling access to more than 1,700 clinicians.
