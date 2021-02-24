StockMarketWire.com - Photonic components & systems maker Gooch & Housego said it had seen improved levels of demand across the industrial laser sector, led by Asia, during the first four months of the financial year.
Asian markets had led the recovery in industrial lasers, though US and European markets were also now demonstrating 'encouraging trends,' the company said.
The roll out of new technologies, such as 5G, had fuelled demand led growth, building on the previously reported recovery in semiconductors.
The company's A&D order book remained robust as it won new UK optical system orders.
As at 31 January 2021 the order book stood at £95.0 million, up 1% from the same period last year.
In medical diagnostics, the company was now seeing improved levels of demand for its medical laser products, which were affected by the reduction in non-COVID-19 procedures in FY2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
