StockMarketWire.com - Paris-based diagnostics group Novacyt said Queen Mary University of London had completed clinical trial using its rapid testing platforms for Covid-19 in care homes.
Over 4,500 samples and subsequent results had been recorded, with data analysis underway and results expected in the second half of 2021.
The update was part of a broader review of Novacyt's research and development activities, including an expansion of its Covid-19 portfolio.
'Novacyt remains focused on leveraging its innovative reputation and position in the rapidly changing Covid-19 testing market to continue to deliver value and support clinicians and laboratories in a global setting,' chief executive Graham Mullis said.
'Of note, following its launch, our PROmate test has been well received by users and opens up new opportunities for rapid PCR testing, including in private testing markets.'
'In addition, we look forward to presenting exciting long-term plans for Novacyt during the second quarter of this year as we continue to define our strategy for delivering sustainable, long- term growth.'
