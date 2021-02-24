StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement software group Netcall posted a rise in first-half profit and upgraded its annual guidance, as it increased cloud services customer numbers.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through December amounted to £0.96 million, up from £0.14m year-on-year, as revenue climbed 9% to £13.4 million.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 39% to £2.95 million.
'Whilst mindful of the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the board now believes that adjusted EBITDA for the full year will be ahead of its previous expectations,' Netcall said.
At 8:59am: [LON:NET] Netcall PLC share price was 0p at 48.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
