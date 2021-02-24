StockMarketWire.com - Avacta said it was targeting a launch of its Covid-19 test kit by around the end of the first quarter of this year, as the diagonostics company touted progress on achieving full clinical validation to support a CE Mark.
In its therapeutics businesses, the said it had received authorisation from the UK's health regulatory, MHRA, to proceed with the phase 1 study of its lead pre|CISION platform drug candidate, AVA6000 Pro-doxorubicin.
The trial was was expected to begin in the middle of 2021.
'The significant progress achieved in both the Diagnostics and Therapeutics Divisions during 2020 has already enabled us to deliver major value inflection points during the first weeks of 2021,' the company said.
Preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 were expected to be released mid-April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
