CA
26/02/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
01/03/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
02/03/2021 13:30 GDP
03/03/2021 13:30 building permits
CH
26/02/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
26/02/2021 08:00 GDP - detailed figures
01/03/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/03/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
03/03/2021 07:30 CPI
CN
01/03/2021 03:15 manufacturing PMI
03/03/2021 03:15 services PMI
DE
01/03/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 13:00 CPI
02/03/2021 08:55 unemployment data
03/03/2021 08:55 services PMI
ES
26/02/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
01/03/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
02/03/2021 08:00 unemployment data
03/03/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
01/03/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
02/03/2021 10:00 euro area inflation
03/03/2021 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
03/03/2021 09:00 services PMI
03/03/2021 10:00 PPI
FR
26/02/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
26/02/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
26/02/2021 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
26/02/2021 07:45 PPI
01/03/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
03/03/2021 08:50 services PMI
03/03/2021 11:00 OECD CPI
IE
01/03/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 11:00 retail sales
03/03/2021 01:01 services PMI
03/03/2021 11:00 unemployment data
IT
26/02/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
01/03/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 10:00 CPI
01/03/2021 11:00 GDP yearly data
03/03/2021 08:45 services PMI
03/03/2021 09:00 GDP
JP
26/02/2021 05:00 construction orders
26/02/2021 05:00 housing starts
01/03/2021 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 05:00 auto sales
01/03/2021 23:30 labour force survey
01/03/2021 23:50 quarterly financial statements statistics of corporations
01/03/2021 23:50 monetary base
03/03/2021 00:30 services PMI
UK
26/02/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures, detailing monthly car, commercial vehicle and engine production in the uk
01/03/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 09:30 money and credit
02/03/2021 00:01 CBI growth indicator survey
02/03/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
03/03/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit services PMI
03/03/2021 12:30 Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget Statement
US
26/02/2021 13:30 advance economic indicators report
26/02/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
01/03/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/03/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
02/03/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
02/03/2021 21:00 domestic auto industry sales
02/03/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
03/03/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
03/03/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
03/03/2021 14:45 services PMI
03/03/2021 15:00 ISM services PMI
03/03/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com