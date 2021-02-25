StockMarketWire.com - Telematics and global data supplier, Trakm8 has reported a surge in revenue for the second half of 2020 despite COVID-19 lockdowns having an adverse affect on its insurance customers.
Full year revenue is expected to be approximately 20% lower than FY20, with COVID-19 compromising what would otherwise have been a year of growth. This will result in a modest adjusted loss before tax broadly similar to last year.
The company has also announced a new long-term contract to deploy over a 1,000 RH600 integrated telematics and cameras systems to The Parts Alliance Group.
Trakm8 will supply the full fleet management and driver behaviour solutions based on Insight, the Group's leading analytics and data platform.
At 9:13am: [LON:TRAK] Trakm8 Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 14.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
