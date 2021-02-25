StockMarketWire.com - Clipper Logistics updated its full-year guidance after winning two new contracts from high street fashion retailer River Island and outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse.
'Together, these two new contracts will increase revenue by over £40 million on a full-year basis, and will be immediately earnings-enhancing from go-live. As a result, the Group expects to outperform current market expectations in the year to 30 April 2022 and beyond,' the company said.
The company said it had agreed in principle a new five year open book contract with River Island, to provide a comprehensive suite of logistics services at River Island's existing distribution centre in Milton Keynes.
This contract represented a significant extension of services, with Clipper set to provide a full range of logistics operations, including warehousing, distribution to high street stores, and e-fulfilment and returns management services. The new services were planned to commence in mid 2021.
Under the new ten year open book contract with Mountain Warehouse, Clipper would provide a full range of multi-channel logistics services for the Mountain warehouse business. The new contract was expected to commence in spring 2021.
At 10:07am: [LON:CLG] Clipper Logistics share price was 0p at 479.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
