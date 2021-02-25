StockMarketWire.com - Online music equipment retailer Gear4music upgraded its outlook on profit after reporting that positive momentum had continued in 2021.
'Both our UK and European Operations have performed well post Brexit, helping to drive revenue growth and support margins that have exceeded our previous expectations,' the company said.
EBITDA for the 12 months ending 31 March 2021 was now expected to not be less than £18.2m, up from the guidance provided on 14 January 2021 of not less than £16.5m.
A more detailed announcement regarding FY21 trading was expected no later than 23 April 2021.
At 10:09am: (LON:G4M) Gear4music Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 690p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
