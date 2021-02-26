StockMarketWire.com - Escape rooms provider Escape Hunt said it had exchanging contracts to acquire its French master franchise partner, BGP Escape. The deal is expected to be completed by 15 March 2021.
The company is 'excited about the potential of bringing the French master franchise in-house alongside the Middle East business which was acquired in September 2020, and the progress being made in the US with partners Proprietors Capital Holdings, is encouraging,' the company said.
The company also provided a trading update, reporting a modest improvement in FY20 Adjusted EBITDA loss vs 2019, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
The company said it was confident that both consumer and corporate demand will return strongly when the restrictions currently in place are lifted.
At 10:01am: [LON:ESC] Escape Hunt Plc share price was 0p at 13.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: