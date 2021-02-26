StockMarketWire.com - Gasification technology solutions company Eqtec said it had signed a conditional agreement to purchase the land on which the waste gasification and power plant at Haverton Hill UK, would be constructed for £8.6 million.
The purchase was conditional on the development and financing of the project, as well as several other factors including securing offtake and feedstock contracts, and relevant planning and environmental permission for the project.
'The acquisition of the project site means we remain on track to deliver the UK's first sustainable waste-to-energy plant using EQTEC's leading advanced gasification technology and solutions,' the company said.
A deposit of £260,000 was paid, and the balance of £8,340,000 was payable at completion of the land purchase.
At 10:07am: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was 0p at 0.51p
