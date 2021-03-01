StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had acquired a UK distribution asset for £5.4 million.
The purchase price implied a net initial yield of 4.95%.
The site, near the M5 motorway, was let to Spire Healthcare with a reversionary lease already agreed for a term of five years from 7 April 2021.
At 9:14am: [LON:SHED] Urban Logistics Reit PLC share price was 0p at 142.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
