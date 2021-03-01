StockMarketWire.com - Value cycle software solutions company Craneware reported a rise in annual profit as sales grew strongly.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit increased 3% to $9.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased 6% to $38 million.
'The first half's positive sales performance has continued with ongoing pipeline growth, a growing Trisus customer base, expanding offering and clear market need,' the company said.
The interim dividend was increased 4% to 12p per share.
Looking ahead, the company said its expectations for the full year ending 30 June 2021 remained unchanged.
At 9:16am: [LON:CRW] Craneware PLC share price was 0p at 1870p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
