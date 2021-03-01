StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company GoldStone Resources said it said it had agreed with Asian Investment Management Services to further defer the gold loan interest payment to 30 June 2021 from 31 March 2021.
Asian investment management, or AIMS, also exercised warrants of over 40,000,000 shares in Goldstone at a price of 3 pence per share for 2,000,000 new shares to be issued to AIMS.
AIMS would own approximately 22.11% of the company.
The warrant exercise provided £1,200,000 of additional funding to the company.
At 9:46am: [LON:GRL] GoldStone Resources Ltd share price was 0p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
