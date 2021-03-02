StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence contractor Meggitt said it had won a 'multimillion pound' contract from Boeing for the supply of cockpit indicators on the 737 MAX.
This contract expanded Meggitt content on the 737 MAX programme, which already included the engine fire detection systems, electrical power conversion equipment and elastomeric seals.
Deliveries were scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
